Long Beach, CA
5480 E Atherton Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

5480 E Atherton Street

5480 E Atherton St · No Longer Available
Location

5480 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UUpdated 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with new floorings on the second floor of well-maintained 27 unit apartment building. The kitchen is fully equipped with electric range, an oven, a microwave, and a refrigerator. New interior paint and floorings throughout the unit. New electric range/cooktop in the kitchen. New ceiling fans! Located near the corner of Bellflower and Atherton, 1 block from CSULB in the lovely Los Altos neighborhood of Long Beach. Shopping of all types is close by, with many restaurants and retail stores and only a few miles from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 E Atherton Street have any available units?
5480 E Atherton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5480 E Atherton Street have?
Some of 5480 E Atherton Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 E Atherton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5480 E Atherton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 E Atherton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5480 E Atherton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5480 E Atherton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5480 E Atherton Street offers parking.
Does 5480 E Atherton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 E Atherton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 E Atherton Street have a pool?
No, 5480 E Atherton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5480 E Atherton Street have accessible units?
No, 5480 E Atherton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 E Atherton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 E Atherton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
