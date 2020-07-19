5480 E Atherton Street

Amenities

UUpdated 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with new floorings on the second floor of well-maintained 27 unit apartment building. The kitchen is fully equipped with electric range, an oven, a microwave, and a refrigerator. New interior paint and floorings throughout the unit. New electric range/cooktop in the kitchen. New ceiling fans! Located near the corner of Bellflower and Atherton, 1 block from CSULB in the lovely Los Altos neighborhood of Long Beach. Shopping of all types is close by, with many restaurants and retail stores and only a few miles from the beach!