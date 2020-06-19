543 Cedar Ave #2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Upper Unit with Tiled flooring through out, close to Downtown - There is beautiful tiled floor throughout the entire apartment and going 3 feet up the wall. This was well thought out to be low maintenance and has bull nose tiles around the windows sill. There is a spacious living room with a bank of electric outlets perfect for workshop area if needed. The kitchen has a refrigerator and a new electric oven and electric 4 burners have been installed. The Bedroom has 2 large closets with 4 mirrored doors. There is a private view from the bedroom window. The Water is paid by landlord and all electric heating is paid by tenants. There is only street parking for these 8 units that are gated. It can be entered from the street or the alley entrance. Unit 2b is upstairs in the front 4 unit building and there is another 4 unit building off the alley that shares a laundry room. Section 8 is approved. It is close to downtown, The Pike and freeways. Please call our office for an appointment, 562-433-4700.

CaDRE# 01961007



(RLNE4215166)