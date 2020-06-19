All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

543 Cedar Ave #2B

543 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

543 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Upper Unit with Tiled flooring through out, close to Downtown - There is beautiful tiled floor throughout the entire apartment and going 3 feet up the wall. This was well thought out to be low maintenance and has bull nose tiles around the windows sill. There is a spacious living room with a bank of electric outlets perfect for workshop area if needed. The kitchen has a refrigerator and a new electric oven and electric 4 burners have been installed. The Bedroom has 2 large closets with 4 mirrored doors. There is a private view from the bedroom window. The Water is paid by landlord and all electric heating is paid by tenants. There is only street parking for these 8 units that are gated. It can be entered from the street or the alley entrance. Unit 2b is upstairs in the front 4 unit building and there is another 4 unit building off the alley that shares a laundry room. Section 8 is approved. It is close to downtown, The Pike and freeways. Please call our office for an appointment, 562-433-4700.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Cedar Ave #2B have any available units?
543 Cedar Ave #2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Cedar Ave #2B have?
Some of 543 Cedar Ave #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Cedar Ave #2B currently offering any rent specials?
543 Cedar Ave #2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Cedar Ave #2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Cedar Ave #2B is pet friendly.
Does 543 Cedar Ave #2B offer parking?
No, 543 Cedar Ave #2B does not offer parking.
Does 543 Cedar Ave #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 Cedar Ave #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Cedar Ave #2B have a pool?
No, 543 Cedar Ave #2B does not have a pool.
Does 543 Cedar Ave #2B have accessible units?
No, 543 Cedar Ave #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Cedar Ave #2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Cedar Ave #2B does not have units with dishwashers.

