5414 E WARDLOW Road

POPULAR...South of Conant... Beautiful Tree Lined Street..Open Floor Plan Living Room, Dining, Fireplace in the Living Room, New Interior, Remodeled Kitchen and Bath, Inside Laundry Room, Stove and Dishwasher.. Laminate Floor in Living and Dining..Carpet in the Bedrooms. New Windows, Huge Park Like Back Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage... Fabulous Location...Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping, Long Beach City College, USULB, Long Beach Airport and Freeways..Bike Ride to the Beach !!! Clean immaculate condition, ready to move in !!!!