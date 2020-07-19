All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5414 E WARDLOW Road
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

5414 E WARDLOW Road

5414 E Wardlow Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5414 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
POPULAR...South of Conant... Beautiful Tree Lined Street..Open Floor Plan Living Room, Dining, Fireplace in the Living Room, New Interior, Remodeled Kitchen and Bath, Inside Laundry Room, Stove and Dishwasher.. Laminate Floor in Living and Dining..Carpet in the Bedrooms. New Windows, Huge Park Like Back Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage... Fabulous Location...Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping, Long Beach City College, USULB, Long Beach Airport and Freeways..Bike Ride to the Beach !!! Clean immaculate condition, ready to move in !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 E WARDLOW Road have any available units?
5414 E WARDLOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 E WARDLOW Road have?
Some of 5414 E WARDLOW Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 E WARDLOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
5414 E WARDLOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 E WARDLOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 5414 E WARDLOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5414 E WARDLOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 5414 E WARDLOW Road offers parking.
Does 5414 E WARDLOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 E WARDLOW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 E WARDLOW Road have a pool?
No, 5414 E WARDLOW Road does not have a pool.
Does 5414 E WARDLOW Road have accessible units?
No, 5414 E WARDLOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 E WARDLOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5414 E WARDLOW Road has units with dishwashers.
