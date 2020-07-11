5350 E Coralite Street

Amenities

This Gorgeous 3 bedroom home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. An Open and Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Mahogany Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances. Beautiful Travertine Tile, Nice Neutral Paint Interior, Brand New Central AC! Spacious landscaped backyard with a fully permitted 13X18 bonus room which gives you a total of 1524 total sq ft! Shed in backyard stays! Two car garage direct access. Located in the Sought After area in South of Conant neighborhoods! Short walk to highly desirable to Carver Elementary and Wardlow Park!