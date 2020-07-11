All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

5350 E Coralite Street

5350 E Coralite St · No Longer Available
Location

5350 E Coralite St, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. An Open and Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Mahogany Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances. Beautiful Travertine Tile, Nice Neutral Paint Interior, Brand New Central AC! Spacious landscaped backyard with a fully permitted 13X18 bonus room which gives you a total of 1524 total sq ft! Shed in backyard stays! Two car garage direct access. Located in the Sought After area in South of Conant neighborhoods! Short walk to highly desirable to Carver Elementary and Wardlow Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 E Coralite Street have any available units?
5350 E Coralite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 E Coralite Street have?
Some of 5350 E Coralite Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 E Coralite Street currently offering any rent specials?
5350 E Coralite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 E Coralite Street pet-friendly?
No, 5350 E Coralite Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5350 E Coralite Street offer parking?
Yes, 5350 E Coralite Street offers parking.
Does 5350 E Coralite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 E Coralite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 E Coralite Street have a pool?
No, 5350 E Coralite Street does not have a pool.
Does 5350 E Coralite Street have accessible units?
No, 5350 E Coralite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 E Coralite Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350 E Coralite Street has units with dishwashers.
