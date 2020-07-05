All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5339 E Paoli Way

5339 Paoli Way · No Longer Available
Location

5339 Paoli Way, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
MOD Luxury Waterfront-ON THE BEACH-MONTH TO MONTH - Property Id: 250360

Modern Luxury in Long Beach on Marine Stadium. IT'S AN AMAZING LOCATIONparadise just steps away from the best Southern California has to offer. Rowing, kayaking, boating, and building sandcastles just beyond the front door of this modern luxury home!
THE NEIGHBORHOOD VIEWS over one mile in length, Marine Stadium offers panoramic views of water.
THE HOUSEFURNISHED two-story home. provides 2,450 sqft of spacious living amenities.
The fresh ocean air and gorgeous sunsets will beckon you to take advantage of the outdoor grill on the balcony.
SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS Our MASTER SUITE is dressed in a relaxed heme featuring a California-famous California King sized bed. The adjoining private bathroom offers a Jacuzzi Spa tub. Our Upstairs 1st BEDROOM offers a queen-sized bed that sleeps two.
Our Upstairs 2nd BEDROOM is a nautical in theme, featuring a queen-sized bed that sleeps two great for both children or adults.
Our Downstairs bedroom or office space is yours to choose
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250360
Property Id 250360

(RLNE5664831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 E Paoli Way have any available units?
5339 E Paoli Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5339 E Paoli Way have?
Some of 5339 E Paoli Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 E Paoli Way currently offering any rent specials?
5339 E Paoli Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 E Paoli Way pet-friendly?
No, 5339 E Paoli Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5339 E Paoli Way offer parking?
No, 5339 E Paoli Way does not offer parking.
Does 5339 E Paoli Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5339 E Paoli Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 E Paoli Way have a pool?
No, 5339 E Paoli Way does not have a pool.
Does 5339 E Paoli Way have accessible units?
No, 5339 E Paoli Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 E Paoli Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5339 E Paoli Way has units with dishwashers.

