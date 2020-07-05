5339 E Paoli Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub internet access

MOD Luxury Waterfront-ON THE BEACH-MONTH TO MONTH - Property Id: 250360



Modern Luxury in Long Beach on Marine Stadium. IT'S AN AMAZING LOCATIONparadise just steps away from the best Southern California has to offer. Rowing, kayaking, boating, and building sandcastles just beyond the front door of this modern luxury home!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD VIEWS over one mile in length, Marine Stadium offers panoramic views of water.

THE HOUSEFURNISHED two-story home. provides 2,450 sqft of spacious living amenities.

The fresh ocean air and gorgeous sunsets will beckon you to take advantage of the outdoor grill on the balcony.

SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS Our MASTER SUITE is dressed in a relaxed heme featuring a California-famous California King sized bed. The adjoining private bathroom offers a Jacuzzi Spa tub. Our Upstairs 1st BEDROOM offers a queen-sized bed that sleeps two.

Our Upstairs 2nd BEDROOM is a nautical in theme, featuring a queen-sized bed that sleeps two great for both children or adults.

Our Downstairs bedroom or office space is yours to choose

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250360

Property Id 250360



(RLNE5664831)