5335 E Ebell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

Two master suites with lots of closet space and one master bath has a large jet tub, sky lite and glass sliding door to back yard. Close to Long Beach City College, schools, Heartwell Park, freeways and lots of shopping. The main house has use of the driveway and the backyard. Garage has been converted into accessory dwelling unit currently occupied by tenant separate from main house. No smokers please. Contact Donna Carson at 714-615-2085 for showing.