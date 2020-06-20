All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

5335 E Ebell Street

5335 Ebell Street · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.
Two master suites with lots of closet space and one master bath has a large jet tub, sky lite and glass sliding door to back yard. Close to Long Beach City College, schools, Heartwell Park, freeways and lots of shopping. The main house has use of the driveway and the backyard. Garage has been converted into accessory dwelling unit currently occupied by tenant separate from main house. No smokers please. Contact Donna Carson at 714-615-2085 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 E Ebell Street have any available units?
5335 E Ebell Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 E Ebell Street have?
Some of 5335 E Ebell Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 E Ebell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5335 E Ebell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 E Ebell Street pet-friendly?
No, 5335 E Ebell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5335 E Ebell Street offer parking?
Yes, 5335 E Ebell Street does offer parking.
Does 5335 E Ebell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 E Ebell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 E Ebell Street have a pool?
No, 5335 E Ebell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5335 E Ebell Street have accessible units?
No, 5335 E Ebell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 E Ebell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 E Ebell Street has units with dishwashers.
