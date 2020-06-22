520 East 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated

Charming NEWLY REMODELED LARGE two bedroom unit in a historic building near Polytechnic High School (Atlantic & PCH) and just 4 miles from CalState Long Beach. This upstairs unit (2 story building) has new floors throughout, coved ceilings, 6-inch base moldings. Remodeled kitchen with new white shaker cabinets, new sink and granite countertop (appliances not included). Full bath with original subway tile on the walls, hex tiles on the floor and built-in dresser. Unit has its own, separate laundry room, will accommodate a washer and gas dryer. Dedicated water heater for the unit. This is a large two bedroom, approximately 820 sq. ft. Back yard is gated and shared with tenants in 5 other apartments. One attached wall and one tenant below you. One car garage included. Close to bus and train stops.



To qualify, applicants must submit an application ($25/application, one application required for each adult), be able to verify at least $4500 in monthly gross income, have a FICO score of 620 or higher and have no evictions on your record. U.S. ID and Social Security Number are required to be able to run credit and background checks.



Total move-in is $3,810 (first months rent + security deposit + key deposit). No pets (applicants with service animals will need to provide documentation required by CA State Law). Renters insurance required. To schedule a showing, or if you have additional questions, please TEXT Richard at 714-644-1665 (we use the texts to keep track of inquiries)