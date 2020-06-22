All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

520 East 17th Street

520 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming NEWLY REMODELED LARGE two bedroom unit in a historic building near Polytechnic High School (Atlantic & PCH) and just 4 miles from CalState Long Beach. This upstairs unit (2 story building) has new floors throughout, coved ceilings, 6-inch base moldings. Remodeled kitchen with new white shaker cabinets, new sink and granite countertop (appliances not included). Full bath with original subway tile on the walls, hex tiles on the floor and built-in dresser. Unit has its own, separate laundry room, will accommodate a washer and gas dryer. Dedicated water heater for the unit. This is a large two bedroom, approximately 820 sq. ft. Back yard is gated and shared with tenants in 5 other apartments. One attached wall and one tenant below you. One car garage included. Close to bus and train stops.

To qualify, applicants must submit an application ($25/application, one application required for each adult), be able to verify at least $4500 in monthly gross income, have a FICO score of 620 or higher and have no evictions on your record. U.S. ID and Social Security Number are required to be able to run credit and background checks.

Total move-in is $3,810 (first months rent + security deposit + key deposit). No pets (applicants with service animals will need to provide documentation required by CA State Law). Renters insurance required. To schedule a showing, or if you have additional questions, please TEXT Richard at 714-644-1665 (we use the texts to keep track of inquiries)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 East 17th Street have any available units?
520 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 East 17th Street have?
Some of 520 East 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 East 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 520 East 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 East 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 520 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 East 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 520 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
