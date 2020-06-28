All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:14 AM

520 E 14th St.

520 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant Home. This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home offers more than you would expect. Stepping inside the home you are impressed by the lustrous dark hardwood floors. The Living Room is spacious, not only in depth, but with very high ceilings, and accented with wall sconces and mock fireplace. From there you step into the dining/breakfast nook; so much charm. The gourmet Kitchen in appointed with wall-to-wall white cabinetry, granite counters, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Walk down the long hall way, with added closets and storage space, and you get the Bathroom, which has been tiled, painted and set up with a designer's eye. The bedroom, again, spacious with high ceilings and of course tons of closet space and ceiling fan. The Building is a 4-unit building, with secured entry, coin-operated Laundry Room, and a storage room for bikes. Pet Friendly. Please note, this home does not offer parking (street parking only). Come view this home, you'll love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E 14th St. have any available units?
520 E 14th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 E 14th St. have?
Some of 520 E 14th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
520 E 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E 14th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 E 14th St. is pet friendly.
Does 520 E 14th St. offer parking?
Yes, 520 E 14th St. offers parking.
Does 520 E 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E 14th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E 14th St. have a pool?
No, 520 E 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 520 E 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 520 E 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 E 14th St. has units with dishwashers.
