244 Coronado Avenue

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE STYLE TWO BEDROOM IN BLUFF HEIGHTS - Welcome Home to Bluff Heights!
Pets Welcome!
Beautiful, spacious apartment home has been completely remodeled featuring a two-level townhouse style design, new kitchen with granite counters and new custom cabinetry, custom tile work, new flooring, ceiling fans and more.
Features a LARGE private patio!
Comes with brand new stainless-steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher! Be the first to enjoy this highly upgraded new apartment.
With a Walk Score of 92, enjoy convenient beach living in the heart of the Broadway Corridor - a short distance to the many shops and cafes, such as The Attic, Steelhead Coffee, Reno Room, Cafe Piccolo, The Wild Chive, and more.
Private 1 car garage with storage space available for $175/month.
Call: 562-528-3119
www.coarpm.com
(RLNE5800020)