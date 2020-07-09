All apartments in Long Beach
244 Coronado Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

244 Coronado Avenue

244 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

244 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE STYLE TWO BEDROOM IN BLUFF HEIGHTS - Welcome Home to Bluff Heights!

Pets Welcome!

Beautiful, spacious apartment home has been completely remodeled featuring a two-level townhouse style design, new kitchen with granite counters and new custom cabinetry, custom tile work, new flooring, ceiling fans and more.

Features a LARGE private patio!

Comes with brand new stainless-steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher! Be the first to enjoy this highly upgraded new apartment.

With a Walk Score of 92, enjoy convenient beach living in the heart of the Broadway Corridor - a short distance to the many shops and cafes, such as The Attic, Steelhead Coffee, Reno Room, Cafe Piccolo, The Wild Chive, and more.

Private 1 car garage with storage space available for $175/month.

Call: 562-528-3119

www.coarpm.com

(RLNE5800020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
244 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 244 Coronado Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Coronado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 244 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 244 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 244 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Coronado Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
