244 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE STYLE TWO BEDROOM IN BLUFF HEIGHTS - Welcome Home to Bluff Heights!



Pets Welcome!



Beautiful, spacious apartment home has been completely remodeled featuring a two-level townhouse style design, new kitchen with granite counters and new custom cabinetry, custom tile work, new flooring, ceiling fans and more.



Features a LARGE private patio!



Comes with brand new stainless-steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher! Be the first to enjoy this highly upgraded new apartment.



With a Walk Score of 92, enjoy convenient beach living in the heart of the Broadway Corridor - a short distance to the many shops and cafes, such as The Attic, Steelhead Coffee, Reno Room, Cafe Piccolo, The Wild Chive, and more.



Private 1 car garage with storage space available for $175/month.



Call: 562-528-3119



www.coarpm.com



(RLNE5800020)