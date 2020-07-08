All apartments in Long Beach
5101 E The Toledo

5101 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5101 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact us to schedule a COVID 19 safe showing. Incredible Townhome style apartment that feels like a single Family Residence, located perfectly in Belmont Shore and the edge of the
Heights. This 2 bedroom 2 ¼ bath has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom, including: Hardwood throughout, Crown molding,
recessed lights and pendant lighting over the kitchen bar area. The living room is open to the kitchen for a great room feel with large
picture windows with dual direction blinds for perfect privacy and allowing for natural light at all times. The kitchen is meticulously
designed with two breakfast counter/ bar areas, travertine tile floors, rich chocolate cabinetry with custom glass doors for accents, and a
newer gas range. There is an enclosed sunroom that can also serve as a dining room or the perfect relaxation space with two French doors
leading out to the large back yard and your private 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Upstairs you will find a
large Master suite with sitting area, lots of windows for natural light and allowing the sea breeze in if you wish, and wonderful en-suite
bath. The 2nd bedroom is large with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light and a private second bath for this room. For ease of use the
stackable laundry is located upstairs. This home has dual pane windows throughout and has been perfectly remodeled; you won’t believe
your luck when you see this home. Perfectly located to all Belmont Shore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 E The Toledo have any available units?
5101 E The Toledo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 E The Toledo have?
Some of 5101 E The Toledo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 E The Toledo currently offering any rent specials?
5101 E The Toledo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 E The Toledo pet-friendly?
No, 5101 E The Toledo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5101 E The Toledo offer parking?
Yes, 5101 E The Toledo offers parking.
Does 5101 E The Toledo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 E The Toledo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 E The Toledo have a pool?
No, 5101 E The Toledo does not have a pool.
Does 5101 E The Toledo have accessible units?
No, 5101 E The Toledo does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 E The Toledo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 E The Toledo has units with dishwashers.

