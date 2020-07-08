5101 E The Toledo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Contact us to schedule a COVID 19 safe showing. Incredible Townhome style apartment that feels like a single Family Residence, located perfectly in Belmont Shore and the edge of the

Heights. This 2 bedroom 2 ¼ bath has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom, including: Hardwood throughout, Crown molding,

recessed lights and pendant lighting over the kitchen bar area. The living room is open to the kitchen for a great room feel with large

picture windows with dual direction blinds for perfect privacy and allowing for natural light at all times. The kitchen is meticulously

designed with two breakfast counter/ bar areas, travertine tile floors, rich chocolate cabinetry with custom glass doors for accents, and a

newer gas range. There is an enclosed sunroom that can also serve as a dining room or the perfect relaxation space with two French doors

leading out to the large back yard and your private 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Upstairs you will find a

large Master suite with sitting area, lots of windows for natural light and allowing the sea breeze in if you wish, and wonderful en-suite

bath. The 2nd bedroom is large with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light and a private second bath for this room. For ease of use the

stackable laundry is located upstairs. This home has dual pane windows throughout and has been perfectly remodeled; you won’t believe

your luck when you see this home. Perfectly located to all Belmont Shore.