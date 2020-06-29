All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

4983 E 14th Street

4983 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4983 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 1920's Two Bedroom House with Remodeled Kitchen! - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home built in the 1920's is a perfect combination of Long Beach's architectural history with modern functionality and style. The house features hardwood floors throughout, barrel ceilings in living and bathroom, plantation shutters in living room, and a tankless water heater.

Newly renovated kitchen includes slow close cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, new floor, and stainless steel appliances. The deep well sink includes a garbage disposal, cutting board, and multi-purpose dish drying rack. Spacious open shelving along one wall is the focal point of this kitchen. Plus the owner has provided new clutter free hanging glass jars as a move in gift!

Property sits on a large corner lot providing plenty of natural light and ample parking. Relax in the large back yard and prepare some refreshing beverages from the variety of mature citrus trees. A gardener and programmable irrigation system are also included.

Get creative in the large storage building that has a spacious work bench, plenty of shelving, and power outlets making it perfect for more than extra storage. Make this house your home today!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1924
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring, Tile
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5570075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

