4983 E 14th Street

Charming 1920's Two Bedroom House with Remodeled Kitchen! - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home built in the 1920's is a perfect combination of Long Beach's architectural history with modern functionality and style. The house features hardwood floors throughout, barrel ceilings in living and bathroom, plantation shutters in living room, and a tankless water heater.



Newly renovated kitchen includes slow close cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, new floor, and stainless steel appliances. The deep well sink includes a garbage disposal, cutting board, and multi-purpose dish drying rack. Spacious open shelving along one wall is the focal point of this kitchen. Plus the owner has provided new clutter free hanging glass jars as a move in gift!



Property sits on a large corner lot providing plenty of natural light and ample parking. Relax in the large back yard and prepare some refreshing beverages from the variety of mature citrus trees. A gardener and programmable irrigation system are also included.



Get creative in the large storage building that has a spacious work bench, plenty of shelving, and power outlets making it perfect for more than extra storage. Make this house your home today!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1924

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups

Garage / Parking: Street Parking

Flooring: Hardwood Flooring, Tile

Yard: Front and Back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



