All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 488 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
488 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

488 E Ocean Boulevard

488 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

488 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Here is your rare opportunity to call this amazing 2 level Penthouse home in the famed Aqua complex home! This premium location is the prime pick in the complex offering the premium full ocean, costal, mountain and city view location! This amazing penthouse home offers highly upgraded wood floors throughout the main level along with a fantastic highly upgraded kitchen with wood cabinetry and granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances. There is also a fantastic main level outdoor balcony to enjoy the views and coastal location! The upstairs of this fantastic Penthouse home offers a fabulous flex space that could be used as an office, Den, or 3rd bedroom along with offering fabulous ocean and city views! The amazing master suite offers custom ceiling treatments, over 10ft celings and offers unmatched ocean and coastal views as far as the eyes can see! The master suite bathroom has dual sinks and a shower and soaking tub with granite countertops as well! The highly sought after Aqua complex offers 24hr guard, gym, pool,spa, gym and more! This amazing and rare Penthouse opportunity also offers a private interior garage as well as additional 2nd parking space int he secure parking area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
488 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 488 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
488 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 488 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 488 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 488 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 488 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 488 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 488 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 488 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 488 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine