488 E Ocean Boulevard

Here is your rare opportunity to call this amazing 2 level Penthouse home in the famed Aqua complex home! This premium location is the prime pick in the complex offering the premium full ocean, costal, mountain and city view location! This amazing penthouse home offers highly upgraded wood floors throughout the main level along with a fantastic highly upgraded kitchen with wood cabinetry and granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances. There is also a fantastic main level outdoor balcony to enjoy the views and coastal location! The upstairs of this fantastic Penthouse home offers a fabulous flex space that could be used as an office, Den, or 3rd bedroom along with offering fabulous ocean and city views! The amazing master suite offers custom ceiling treatments, over 10ft celings and offers unmatched ocean and coastal views as far as the eyes can see! The master suite bathroom has dual sinks and a shower and soaking tub with granite countertops as well! The highly sought after Aqua complex offers 24hr guard, gym, pool,spa, gym and more! This amazing and rare Penthouse opportunity also offers a private interior garage as well as additional 2nd parking space int he secure parking area!