Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 2 car detached garage with automatic opener. Freshly painted and hardwood floors will be refinished. Central air and heat. Gardener included. Kitchen with microwave. Center of the block location and within walking distance of shopping, parks and schools. Mark Twain Elementary, Bancroft Jr. High and Lakewood High School. Contact Helena Lambert at 562 920-2030