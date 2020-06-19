All apartments in Long Beach
4561 Elm Avenue

Location

4561 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in peaceful Bixby Knolls neighborhood. Spacious living room with fireplace and attached dining area with chandelier. Kitchen opens up to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Close to Virginia Country Club and Uptown dog park. Easy access to the 405 and the 710 freeways with lots of great dining and shopping close by.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $2300 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,300

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 Elm Avenue have any available units?
4561 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4561 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 4561 Elm Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4561 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4561 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4561 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4561 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 4561 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4561 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4561 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4561 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4561 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4561 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

