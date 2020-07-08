4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage ceiling fan internet access range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e5472a06e ---- 1ST FLOOR: The apartment has: *ONE CAR garage INCLUDED!! *beautiful laminate WOOD FLOORs *FIOS ready building (FASTEST internet) *beautiful manicured landscaping *convenient on-site laundry *multiple closets *unit located on 1st floor in corner (garden view) *New two tone paint throughout *tiled kitchen and bath *new blinds *ceiling fan *credit application $35 *stove *5 minutes to STARBUCKS, TRADER JOES, USPS, restaurants, cafes, PARKS *15 minutes to the 710 and/or 405 freeways *15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB *No pets *Landlord pays for water *Fee blocks from CHERRY PARK! To schedule a viewing, click on the \"SCHEDULE SHOWING\" button below.