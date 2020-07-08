All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1

4518 North Banner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4518 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e5472a06e ---- 1ST FLOOR: The apartment has: *ONE CAR garage INCLUDED!! *beautiful laminate WOOD FLOORs *FIOS ready building (FASTEST internet) *beautiful manicured landscaping *convenient on-site laundry *multiple closets *unit located on 1st floor in corner (garden view) *New two tone paint throughout *tiled kitchen and bath *new blinds *ceiling fan *credit application $35 *stove *5 minutes to STARBUCKS, TRADER JOES, USPS, restaurants, cafes, PARKS *15 minutes to the 710 and/or 405 freeways *15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB *No pets *Landlord pays for water *Fee blocks from CHERRY PARK! To schedule a viewing, click on the \"SCHEDULE SHOWING\" button below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 N Banner Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine