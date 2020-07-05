Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

APARTMENT FOR RENT IN CIRCLE AREA!

4501 E. 14th St. LB,CA 90804

$2100/month



NOTE: Current photos are not available due to current ongoing remodel. Refer to diagrams provided.



2 bedroom, 1 bath, 750 sq. ft.

1 story garden-style unit with unfenced front yard

Washer/Dryer hookups in unit

Wood laminate flooring

2 Faux wood blinds

Shared garage

Small pet ok with application and additional deposit

Walk to Recreation Park

Nearby shopping and transit

$2200 security deposit

Application fee (1 for each adult applicant)

Application to Rent and Application Instructions are attached for your convenience!



Available approximately January 11th

Call HOPE 562-353-3023

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!



(RLNE1796072)