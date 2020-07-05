All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4501 E 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4501 E 14th St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

4501 E 14th St

4501 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4501 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN CIRCLE AREA!
4501 E. 14th St. LB,CA 90804
$2100/month

NOTE: Current photos are not available due to current ongoing remodel. Refer to diagrams provided.

2 bedroom, 1 bath, 750 sq. ft.
1 story garden-style unit with unfenced front yard
Washer/Dryer hookups in unit
Wood laminate flooring
2 Faux wood blinds
Shared garage
Small pet ok with application and additional deposit
Walk to Recreation Park
Nearby shopping and transit
$2200 security deposit
Application fee (1 for each adult applicant)
Application to Rent and Application Instructions are attached for your convenience!

Available approximately January 11th
Call HOPE 562-353-3023
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!

(RLNE1796072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 E 14th St have any available units?
4501 E 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 E 14th St have?
Some of 4501 E 14th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 E 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 E 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 E 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 4501 E 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 E 14th St offers parking.
Does 4501 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 E 14th St have a pool?
No, 4501 E 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 4501 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 E 14th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine