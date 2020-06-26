All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

448 N. Bellflower

448 N Bellflower Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

448 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/679e0c4075 ---- Rarely available 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den for rent! Almost 1,300 Square Feet! First floor location with easy access to both the elevator and side stairwell to parking garage. Upon entry is the large living room with dining area and breakfast bar. The living room looks out on to the spacious balcony! Kitchen has been updated with tile counters, newer stove and lots of storage. The den has a side window for great cross breeze, a gas fireplace, closet and wet bar. The master suite has a walk-in closet, dressing area, second closet and private bathroom with entry to the balcony as well. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet and slider to the balcony. The 2nd bathroom is right outside of the 2nd bedroom and den. The hallway has lots of storage and an extra closet. Stoneybrook Villas features 2 pools, spa, mens & womens saunas, work-out gym, 2 tennis courts, and almost 14 acres of lush landscaping! Located within walking distance to CSU-Long Beach & the VA Hospital, shopping, restaurants and transportation. It\'s just a short bike ride to Belmont Shore and Marina Pacifica. Easy access to the 605, 22 & 405 freeways. *2 parking spaces * multiple pools and jacuzzis *multiple bbq areas *clubhouse *gas, water and trash included in rent Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 N. Bellflower have any available units?
448 N. Bellflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 N. Bellflower have?
Some of 448 N. Bellflower's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 N. Bellflower currently offering any rent specials?
448 N. Bellflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 N. Bellflower pet-friendly?
No, 448 N. Bellflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 448 N. Bellflower offer parking?
Yes, 448 N. Bellflower offers parking.
Does 448 N. Bellflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 N. Bellflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 N. Bellflower have a pool?
Yes, 448 N. Bellflower has a pool.
Does 448 N. Bellflower have accessible units?
No, 448 N. Bellflower does not have accessible units.
Does 448 N. Bellflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 N. Bellflower does not have units with dishwashers.
