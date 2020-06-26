448 N. Bellflower

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/679e0c4075 ---- Rarely available 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den for rent! Almost 1,300 Square Feet! First floor location with easy access to both the elevator and side stairwell to parking garage. Upon entry is the large living room with dining area and breakfast bar. The living room looks out on to the spacious balcony! Kitchen has been updated with tile counters, newer stove and lots of storage. The den has a side window for great cross breeze, a gas fireplace, closet and wet bar. The master suite has a walk-in closet, dressing area, second closet and private bathroom with entry to the balcony as well. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet and slider to the balcony. The 2nd bathroom is right outside of the 2nd bedroom and den. The hallway has lots of storage and an extra closet. Stoneybrook Villas features 2 pools, spa, mens & womens saunas, work-out gym, 2 tennis courts, and almost 14 acres of lush landscaping! Located within walking distance to CSU-Long Beach & the VA Hospital, shopping, restaurants and transportation. It\'s just a short bike ride to Belmont Shore and Marina Pacifica. Easy access to the 605, 22 & 405 freeways. *2 parking spaces * multiple pools and jacuzzis *multiple bbq areas *clubhouse *gas, water and trash included in rent Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at