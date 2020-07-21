All apartments in Long Beach
445 Cedar Avenue

445 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

445 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom apartment includes a private garage, hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting, granite counter tops, recessed lighting in living room and a very large storage space inside. New dual pane windows allow plenty of natural light into your new home and keep your space quiet. The Brentwood has convenient onsite laundry, a well maintained and nicely landscaped courtyard. 1 pet allowed 25 lbs or less for additional $25 monthly. Your water, trash and sewage is paid by the owner! :-) Just outside your door is home to coffee shops, theater, outlet shopping, cafes and the Metro to downtown Los Angeles is 1 block away! A WalkScore of 94 means you are amongst all the fantastic buzz that Long Beach offers. The Metro to Downtown Los Angels is 1 block from the door. Pine Avenue is just 2 blocks. Welcome home to 445 Cedar Avenue - you'll love it here.

1st showing is at 10am on Saturday July 27th. Email/text/call me in advance for an application package so you can complete it and bring it with you to the showing. To expedite your application process please provide 2 months bank statements, 2 most recent paycheck stubs, and a photo ID for each applicant over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
445 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 445 Cedar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
445 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 445 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 445 Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 445 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 445 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 445 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 445 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
