This 1 bedroom apartment includes a private garage, hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting, granite counter tops, recessed lighting in living room and a very large storage space inside. New dual pane windows allow plenty of natural light into your new home and keep your space quiet. The Brentwood has convenient onsite laundry, a well maintained and nicely landscaped courtyard. 1 pet allowed 25 lbs or less for additional $25 monthly. Your water, trash and sewage is paid by the owner! :-) Just outside your door is home to coffee shops, theater, outlet shopping, cafes and the Metro to downtown Los Angeles is 1 block away! A WalkScore of 94 means you are amongst all the fantastic buzz that Long Beach offers. The Metro to Downtown Los Angels is 1 block from the door. Pine Avenue is just 2 blocks. Welcome home to 445 Cedar Avenue - you'll love it here.



1st showing is at 10am on Saturday July 27th. Email/text/call me in advance for an application package so you can complete it and bring it with you to the showing. To expedite your application process please provide 2 months bank statements, 2 most recent paycheck stubs, and a photo ID for each applicant over 18 years of age.