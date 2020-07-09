All apartments in Long Beach
4422 Linden Ave. 4
4422 Linden Ave. 4

4422 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 2 bed/1 bath Bixby Knolls Unit For Rent - Property Id: 180616

***OPEN HOUSE***

SAT. JAN 11th 1 P.M. - 3 P.M.
_________________________________
This charming two bedroom/one bathroom upstairs unit is located at 4422 Linden Ave., #4 in a quaint four unit building in Bixby Knolls and features the following:

- Hardwood floors throughout
- Fresh custom paint
- Laundry facility on site
- Shared garage w/remote
- Large community backyard

This is a prime location in a quiet neighborhood and is minutes away from the 710/405 freeways, transportation and shopping (Starbucks, Coffee Bean, Yogurtland, Trader Joe's, Aldi, Marshalls, Crunch Fitness, Steelcraft and Atlantic Blvd shops).

Response to FAQs:
NO - Section 8 is not accepted.
NO - Pets are not allowed.
NO - Stove and refrigerator are not included.
YES - There is a non-refundable
application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180616
Property Id 180616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 have any available units?
4422 Linden Ave. 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 have?
Some of 4422 Linden Ave. 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Linden Ave. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Linden Ave. 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Linden Ave. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Linden Ave. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Linden Ave. 4 offers parking.
Does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Linden Ave. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 have a pool?
No, 4422 Linden Ave. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 have accessible units?
No, 4422 Linden Ave. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Linden Ave. 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Linden Ave. 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

