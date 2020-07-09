Amenities
Charming 2 bed/1 bath Bixby Knolls Unit For Rent - Property Id: 180616
***OPEN HOUSE***
SAT. JAN 11th 1 P.M. - 3 P.M.
_________________________________
This charming two bedroom/one bathroom upstairs unit is located at 4422 Linden Ave., #4 in a quaint four unit building in Bixby Knolls and features the following:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Fresh custom paint
- Laundry facility on site
- Shared garage w/remote
- Large community backyard
This is a prime location in a quiet neighborhood and is minutes away from the 710/405 freeways, transportation and shopping (Starbucks, Coffee Bean, Yogurtland, Trader Joe's, Aldi, Marshalls, Crunch Fitness, Steelcraft and Atlantic Blvd shops).
Response to FAQs:
NO - Section 8 is not accepted.
NO - Pets are not allowed.
NO - Stove and refrigerator are not included.
YES - There is a non-refundable
application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180616
