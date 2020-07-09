Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage gym some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 2 bed/1 bath Bixby Knolls Unit For Rent - Property Id: 180616



***OPEN HOUSE***



SAT. JAN 11th 1 P.M. - 3 P.M.

_________________________________

This charming two bedroom/one bathroom upstairs unit is located at 4422 Linden Ave., #4 in a quaint four unit building in Bixby Knolls and features the following:



- Hardwood floors throughout

- Fresh custom paint

- Laundry facility on site

- Shared garage w/remote

- Large community backyard



This is a prime location in a quiet neighborhood and is minutes away from the 710/405 freeways, transportation and shopping (Starbucks, Coffee Bean, Yogurtland, Trader Joe's, Aldi, Marshalls, Crunch Fitness, Steelcraft and Atlantic Blvd shops).



Response to FAQs:

NO - Section 8 is not accepted.

NO - Pets are not allowed.

NO - Stove and refrigerator are not included.

YES - There is a non-refundable

application fee.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



