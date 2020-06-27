All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4417 Boyar Ave.

4417 Boyar Avenue · No Longer Available




Location

4417 Boyar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4417 Boyar Ave. Available 08/30/19 The Best of SoCal Indoor/Outdoor Living in Bixby Knolls! - This beautiful home has been upgraded inside and out and features fabulous outdoor amenities including an outdoor cedar living room with ceiling fan, lighting and curtains that overlook a beautiful park-like lawn area and gas fire pit. There is 2nd covered patio great for dining and exercise equipment. Both front and rear yards have been changed to a beautiful drought tolerant landscape plan, complete with automatic irrigation. The interior of the home boasts a spacious floor plan that includes living room with original hardwood floors, large windows that overlook the lushly landscaped front yard, a crackling wood burning fireplace, and an attached, cozy formal dining area. The smartly designed kitchen includes tiled counters, ample cabinet space, and is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. All three bedrooms are spacious and feature great storage and closet space, shades and the main bathroom has been improved with period tile flooring, a tile bath tub surround and a newer vanity sink. Newer windows, roof, landscaping, and paint inside and out make this wonderful home feel fresh and modern. Located near Orange Ave. and Carson St.

To schedule a viewing, please call or text Ali at 602-541-7955 or Allison at 480-738-3890.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3225868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Boyar Ave. have any available units?
4417 Boyar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Boyar Ave. have?
Some of 4417 Boyar Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Boyar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Boyar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Boyar Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Boyar Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4417 Boyar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Boyar Ave. offers parking.
Does 4417 Boyar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Boyar Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Boyar Ave. have a pool?
No, 4417 Boyar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Boyar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4417 Boyar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Boyar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Boyar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
