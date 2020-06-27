Amenities

4417 Boyar Ave. Available 08/30/19 The Best of SoCal Indoor/Outdoor Living in Bixby Knolls! - This beautiful home has been upgraded inside and out and features fabulous outdoor amenities including an outdoor cedar living room with ceiling fan, lighting and curtains that overlook a beautiful park-like lawn area and gas fire pit. There is 2nd covered patio great for dining and exercise equipment. Both front and rear yards have been changed to a beautiful drought tolerant landscape plan, complete with automatic irrigation. The interior of the home boasts a spacious floor plan that includes living room with original hardwood floors, large windows that overlook the lushly landscaped front yard, a crackling wood burning fireplace, and an attached, cozy formal dining area. The smartly designed kitchen includes tiled counters, ample cabinet space, and is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. All three bedrooms are spacious and feature great storage and closet space, shades and the main bathroom has been improved with period tile flooring, a tile bath tub surround and a newer vanity sink. Newer windows, roof, landscaping, and paint inside and out make this wonderful home feel fresh and modern. Located near Orange Ave. and Carson St.



To schedule a viewing, please call or text Ali at 602-541-7955 or Allison at 480-738-3890.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3225868)