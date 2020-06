44 Corona Avenue

Amenities

NEWER RENOVATION IN PRIME LOCATION IN BELMONT SHORES. THIS SECOND STORY FRONT UNIT IS LESS THEN A BLOCK TO THE BEACH AND OFFERS OCEAN BREEZES AND SUNSETS. WITH A SHARED FRONT FENCED PATIO TO ENJOY YOU WILL BE 1/2 BLOCK TO THE SAND. QUIET ONE WAY STREET WITH OVERNIGHT PARKING ON TWO SIDES. THIS FOUR UNIT WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING HAS A GREAT DESIGN AND MODERN FEEL. TOP FLOOR HOME IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH AN OPEN FLOW. WINDOWS ON 3 SIDES BRING PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. CLOSE TO ALL OF THE RECREATION AND ENTERTAINMENT THAT LONG BEACH OFFERS. EACH UNIT HAS ITS OWN LAUNDRY. ALL CURRENT APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITHOUT WARRANTY. AVAILABLE TO LEASE IMMEDIATELY. First month rent + last month rent + $1900 security deposit due at signing (+$100 key deposit).