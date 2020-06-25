All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4329 Rutgers Ave.

4329 Rutgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Rutgers Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
4329 Rutgers Ave. Available 07/12/19 Beautiful Lakewood Village Home with Spa! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desirable Lakewood Village tract. The home has a 2-car detached garage, large backyard area with above ground spa, and a fenced yard. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher, service porch and has plenty of cabinets for storage. This house is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, public transits, and Long Beach City College. Located near Harvey Way., and Clark Ave.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2660493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Rutgers Ave. have any available units?
4329 Rutgers Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Rutgers Ave. have?
Some of 4329 Rutgers Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Rutgers Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Rutgers Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Rutgers Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Rutgers Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4329 Rutgers Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Rutgers Ave. offers parking.
Does 4329 Rutgers Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Rutgers Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Rutgers Ave. have a pool?
No, 4329 Rutgers Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Rutgers Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4329 Rutgers Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Rutgers Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Rutgers Ave. has units with dishwashers.
