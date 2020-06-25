Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

4329 Rutgers Ave. Available 07/12/19 Beautiful Lakewood Village Home with Spa! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desirable Lakewood Village tract. The home has a 2-car detached garage, large backyard area with above ground spa, and a fenced yard. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher, service porch and has plenty of cabinets for storage. This house is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, public transits, and Long Beach City College. Located near Harvey Way., and Clark Ave.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2660493)