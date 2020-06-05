4329 Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

Home is OCEAN FRONT and is right across from the Beach, Doggie Beach, near Pier, public pool, close to Second Street shops, bars & restaurants, closed to grocery store, Belmont Brewing Co. & near the bike, running path & downtown. Youll love the home because of the neighborhood, kitchen, coziness, light, cool ocean breeze, the terrace and the nearness to everything. It is great for couples, small family, solo adventurers and business travelers. Close to bus stop for public transit as well.



There art is everywhere. You will enjoy spaciousness and the comfortable. It is right across from the beach/ocean. It is a very peaceful and serene space. It is a holistic atmosphere. I have art everywhere, salt lamps, essential oil diffusers and candles. I love a creative uplifting atmosphere and thats what you will find in my home.



So much of what Long Beach has to offer is just a walk or short Uber/Lyft away. The community is extremely dog friendly and very safe. The bike path and walking path along the ocean is just steps away from my front door!



The Shore is a wonderful neighborhood. Its a very laid back beachy community with friendly neighbors. Its extremely safe to walk around. There are great restaurants and cocktail places a 10 min walk away as well as a gym and spas. Come, relax, have fun and meet people! You will love it here!