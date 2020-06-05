All apartments in Long Beach
4329 Ocean Blvd.

4329 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4329 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Home is OCEAN FRONT and is right across from the Beach, Doggie Beach, near Pier, public pool, close to Second Street shops, bars & restaurants, closed to grocery store, Belmont Brewing Co. & near the bike, running path & downtown. Youll love the home because of the neighborhood, kitchen, coziness, light, cool ocean breeze, the terrace and the nearness to everything. It is great for couples, small family, solo adventurers and business travelers. Close to bus stop for public transit as well.

There art is everywhere. You will enjoy spaciousness and the comfortable. It is right across from the beach/ocean. It is a very peaceful and serene space. It is a holistic atmosphere. I have art everywhere, salt lamps, essential oil diffusers and candles. I love a creative uplifting atmosphere and thats what you will find in my home.

So much of what Long Beach has to offer is just a walk or short Uber/Lyft away. The community is extremely dog friendly and very safe. The bike path and walking path along the ocean is just steps away from my front door!

The Shore is a wonderful neighborhood. Its a very laid back beachy community with friendly neighbors. Its extremely safe to walk around. There are great restaurants and cocktail places a 10 min walk away as well as a gym and spas. Come, relax, have fun and meet people! You will love it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Ocean Blvd. have any available units?
4329 Ocean Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Ocean Blvd. have?
Some of 4329 Ocean Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Ocean Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Ocean Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Ocean Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Ocean Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Ocean Blvd. offer parking?
No, 4329 Ocean Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 4329 Ocean Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Ocean Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Ocean Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 4329 Ocean Blvd. has a pool.
Does 4329 Ocean Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4329 Ocean Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Ocean Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Ocean Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
