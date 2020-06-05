All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 420 Saint Louis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
420 Saint Louis Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

420 Saint Louis Avenue

420 Saint Louis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

420 Saint Louis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This Charming 1919 Craftsman home in Rose Park South Historic District has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 potential parking spaces, newer HVAC and water heater, wood floors, inside laundry hookups, an attic to store all your wine casings/orders, beautiful water-friendly landscaping, and french doors to a lovely deck in the backyard. Seconds from bars, restaurants and shops of Retro Row with a high Convenience Score of 93! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to live in a fun area with monthly events and not far from the beach. Call me to give you access: 310-382-0112 or a virtual tour. If rented out by April 1st, 2020, Owner will discount security deposit On Approved Credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Saint Louis Avenue have any available units?
420 Saint Louis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Saint Louis Avenue have?
Some of 420 Saint Louis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Saint Louis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 Saint Louis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Saint Louis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 420 Saint Louis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 420 Saint Louis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 Saint Louis Avenue offers parking.
Does 420 Saint Louis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Saint Louis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Saint Louis Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 Saint Louis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 Saint Louis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 Saint Louis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Saint Louis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Saint Louis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine