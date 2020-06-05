420 Saint Louis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This Charming 1919 Craftsman home in Rose Park South Historic District has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 potential parking spaces, newer HVAC and water heater, wood floors, inside laundry hookups, an attic to store all your wine casings/orders, beautiful water-friendly landscaping, and french doors to a lovely deck in the backyard. Seconds from bars, restaurants and shops of Retro Row with a high Convenience Score of 93! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to live in a fun area with monthly events and not far from the beach. Call me to give you access: 310-382-0112 or a virtual tour. If rented out by April 1st, 2020, Owner will discount security deposit On Approved Credit.