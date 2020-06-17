420 Redondo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extra Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for lease in trendy Belmont Hts. neighborhood. Rarely available and situated on the quiet side of the building this condo was recently remodeled and is ready for mid April or early May move-in. Plenty of natural light and bright neighborhood views of historic Belmont Hts. from private balcony . Outstanding and meticulously maintained building with gated access, laundry and meeting room along with sparkling pool. 1 parking space is included in secured parking garage. Loads of closet space in this unit....gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and huge bathroom with dual vanities + separate tub and shower. Walk or bike ride to: sandy Belmont Shore beaches, pier and famous shops, Belmont Hts shops, restaurants, nightclubs and other downtown Long Beach attractions. ( Lease signed and Pending Acceptance)



Please see video tour of the property here. https://youtu.be/rkM7sIA4eQU