Long Beach, CA
420 Redondo Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

420 Redondo Avenue

420 Redondo Avenue · (562) 301-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extra Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for lease in trendy Belmont Hts. neighborhood. Rarely available and situated on the quiet side of the building this condo was recently remodeled and is ready for mid April or early May move-in. Plenty of natural light and bright neighborhood views of historic Belmont Hts. from private balcony . Outstanding and meticulously maintained building with gated access, laundry and meeting room along with sparkling pool. 1 parking space is included in secured parking garage. Loads of closet space in this unit....gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and huge bathroom with dual vanities + separate tub and shower. Walk or bike ride to: sandy Belmont Shore beaches, pier and famous shops, Belmont Hts shops, restaurants, nightclubs and other downtown Long Beach attractions. ( Lease signed and Pending Acceptance)

Please see video tour of the property here. https://youtu.be/rkM7sIA4eQU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Redondo Avenue have any available units?
420 Redondo Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Redondo Avenue have?
Some of 420 Redondo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Redondo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 Redondo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Redondo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 420 Redondo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 Redondo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Redondo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 420 Redondo Avenue has a pool.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 Redondo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Redondo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
