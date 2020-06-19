All apartments in Long Beach
4170 Elm Ave
4170 Elm Ave

4170 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4170 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Charming Condo Unit Nestled in Bixby Knolls 1 bedroom, 1 bath top-floor unit on a quiet, tree-lined street in the beautiful neighborhood of Bixby Knolls, Long Beach. Open-plan living area features vaulted ceilings, giving the 837 sf an extra spacious feel. Large bedroom features two full-size reach-in closets; other storage includes generous entry closet, linen closet, and padlocked storage unit within garage. Private balcony overlooks peaceful landscaped courtyard. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Crunch Fitness Gym, and numerous trendy shops and restaurants on Long Beach Blvd / Atlantic Ave. Short driving distance to Steelcraft, Target, Home Depot, Von's, and easy access to the 405 & 710 freeways

(RLNE5513467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4170 Elm Ave have any available units?
4170 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4170 Elm Ave have?
Some of 4170 Elm Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym.
Is 4170 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4170 Elm Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 4170 Elm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4170 Elm Ave offers parking.
Does 4170 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4170 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 4170 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4170 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 4170 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
