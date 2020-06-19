4170 Elm Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

Charming Condo Unit Nestled in Bixby Knolls 1 bedroom, 1 bath top-floor unit on a quiet, tree-lined street in the beautiful neighborhood of Bixby Knolls, Long Beach. Open-plan living area features vaulted ceilings, giving the 837 sf an extra spacious feel. Large bedroom features two full-size reach-in closets; other storage includes generous entry closet, linen closet, and padlocked storage unit within garage. Private balcony overlooks peaceful landscaped courtyard. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Crunch Fitness Gym, and numerous trendy shops and restaurants on Long Beach Blvd / Atlantic Ave. Short driving distance to Steelcraft, Target, Home Depot, Von's, and easy access to the 405 & 710 freeways



(RLNE5513467)