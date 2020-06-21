All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4121 Hathaway Avenue 11

4121 Hathaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Hathaway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome Home to your beautifully appointed 2-bedroom/2-bath condominium! Live in comfort and quiet enjoyment with well manicured grounds and lush tree lined views that lead you to your top level unit. Upon entryway you will notice newly upgraded flooring, all new recessed lighting, beautiful custom painted walls, decorator wall light fixtures and ceiling fans. Kitchen affords gorgeous marble countertops, custom dark-wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, inside laundry, bedrooms with tree top views, master bathroom upgrades which includes newly designed tile shower with specially designed marble alcove to hold your personal items. Condo comes with 2-parking. Complex has a large pool, spa and sunning area. Just beautiful!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 have any available units?
4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 have?
Some of 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 does offer parking.
Does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 have a pool?
Yes, 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 has a pool.
Does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 have accessible units?
No, 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Hathaway Avenue 11 has units with dishwashers.
