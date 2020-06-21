4121 Hathaway Avenue 11

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Welcome Home to your beautifully appointed 2-bedroom/2-bath condominium! Live in comfort and quiet enjoyment with well manicured grounds and lush tree lined views that lead you to your top level unit. Upon entryway you will notice newly upgraded flooring, all new recessed lighting, beautiful custom painted walls, decorator wall light fixtures and ceiling fans. Kitchen affords gorgeous marble countertops, custom dark-wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, inside laundry, bedrooms with tree top views, master bathroom upgrades which includes newly designed tile shower with specially designed marble alcove to hold your personal items. Condo comes with 2-parking. Complex has a large pool, spa and sunning area. Just beautiful!!