4020 E Fountain Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECENTLY UPGRADED spacious 1 bed/1 bath bungalow boasts large kitchen complete with granite counter tops. Newer gas range and refrigerator included. Direct access to a large private yard with space for storage and washer/dryer hook ups. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Zaferia, this charming home is surrounded by streets with ample parking. Located steps from the Traffic Circle, Long Beach Wilson, Cal State Long Beach, The Red Leprechaun, Tommy's Burger, Colorado Lagoon, the dog park, transportation and freeways. Cats and dogs are welcome (pets must be approved by owner). For additional information, please contact the owner at 4020fountain@gmail.com. Thank you.