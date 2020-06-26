All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4020 E Fountain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4020 E Fountain Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

4020 E Fountain Street

4020 East Fountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4020 East Fountain Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY UPGRADED spacious 1 bed/1 bath bungalow boasts large kitchen complete with granite counter tops. Newer gas range and refrigerator included. Direct access to a large private yard with space for storage and washer/dryer hook ups. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Zaferia, this charming home is surrounded by streets with ample parking. Located steps from the Traffic Circle, Long Beach Wilson, Cal State Long Beach, The Red Leprechaun, Tommy's Burger, Colorado Lagoon, the dog park, transportation and freeways. Cats and dogs are welcome (pets must be approved by owner). For additional information, please contact the owner at 4020fountain@gmail.com. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 E Fountain Street have any available units?
4020 E Fountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 E Fountain Street have?
Some of 4020 E Fountain Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 E Fountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 E Fountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 E Fountain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 E Fountain Street is pet friendly.
Does 4020 E Fountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 4020 E Fountain Street offers parking.
Does 4020 E Fountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 E Fountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 E Fountain Street have a pool?
No, 4020 E Fountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 E Fountain Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 E Fountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 E Fountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 E Fountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine