Long Beach, CA
3913 North Virginia Road
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:30 PM

3913 North Virginia Road

3913 N Virginia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3913 N Virginia Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Bixby Knolls Condo near Steelcraft!

This 3rd floor condo has all new plank & vinyl flooring throughout as well as new custom paint throughout.
The unit features a bright living room with an entry storage closet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The living room connects to the dining area that looks out over the first of two balconies.

The kitchen includes a brand new dishwasher & built in microwave as well as a stove. Tiled kitchen counters with plenty of storage & a service window open to the dining area.

Off the hallway is the laundry room conveniently located with hookups for a stacking washer/dryer unit.

First bedroom off the hallway includes an access door to the first balcony.

Bathroom with new shower doors has an entrance from both the hallway & the master bedroom & has 2 separate sink & vanity areas off either side of the bathroom. With this layout the bathroom doors can be closed and the master bedroom still has use of 1 of the 2 bathroom vanities & sinks.

At the end of the hall is the large & bright master bedroom including a walk-in closet & private balcony.

Community features include gated entry, garage parking, pool & jacuzzi, shared bbq area with seating & elevator.

Small dog may be considered with rental references.

Unit will be shown by open house. Please contact the office to get on the list for our next open house!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 North Virginia Road have any available units?
3913 North Virginia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 North Virginia Road have?
Some of 3913 North Virginia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 North Virginia Road currently offering any rent specials?
3913 North Virginia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 North Virginia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road is pet friendly.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road offer parking?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road offers parking.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have a pool?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road has a pool.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have accessible units?
No, 3913 North Virginia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road has units with dishwashers.

