3913 North Virginia Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Bixby Knolls Condo near Steelcraft!



This 3rd floor condo has all new plank & vinyl flooring throughout as well as new custom paint throughout.

The unit features a bright living room with an entry storage closet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The living room connects to the dining area that looks out over the first of two balconies.



The kitchen includes a brand new dishwasher & built in microwave as well as a stove. Tiled kitchen counters with plenty of storage & a service window open to the dining area.



Off the hallway is the laundry room conveniently located with hookups for a stacking washer/dryer unit.



First bedroom off the hallway includes an access door to the first balcony.



Bathroom with new shower doors has an entrance from both the hallway & the master bedroom & has 2 separate sink & vanity areas off either side of the bathroom. With this layout the bathroom doors can be closed and the master bedroom still has use of 1 of the 2 bathroom vanities & sinks.



At the end of the hall is the large & bright master bedroom including a walk-in closet & private balcony.



Community features include gated entry, garage parking, pool & jacuzzi, shared bbq area with seating & elevator.



Small dog may be considered with rental references.



Unit will be shown by open house. Please contact the office to get on the list for our next open house!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.