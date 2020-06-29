All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

3826 E 14th Street

3826 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Call Eric Greene at 562-857-1557 to schedule a viewing of this super nice 3 bedroom/2 bath Craftsman bungalow on a large lot in the Circle area of Long Beach. This well-loved home includes a spacious living room, gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh paint inside (exterior to be painted in April). The home features a large master bedroom with attached 3/4 bathroom plus 2 additional spacious bedrooms. All bedrooms features tons of closet space and lots of natural light. The third bedroom is wired as a media room. The large kitchen also has tons of storage including washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher and cooktop/oven. The home features beautiful drought tolerant landscaping in front. The backyard features large patio and grassy areas along with an avocado, apricot and macadamia nut trees. There is a 2 car detached car with workbench and auto opener. Plus, an extra long driveway that can park up to 5 cars easily. The home is located on low-traffic street close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Hurry and schedule a showing on this great Craftsman home, it will lease quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 E 14th Street have any available units?
3826 E 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 E 14th Street have?
Some of 3826 E 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 E 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3826 E 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 E 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3826 E 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3826 E 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3826 E 14th Street offers parking.
Does 3826 E 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 E 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 E 14th Street have a pool?
No, 3826 E 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3826 E 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 3826 E 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 E 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 E 14th Street has units with dishwashers.

