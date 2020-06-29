3826 E 14th Street

Amenities

Call Eric Greene at 562-857-1557 to schedule a viewing of this super nice 3 bedroom/2 bath Craftsman bungalow on a large lot in the Circle area of Long Beach. This well-loved home includes a spacious living room, gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh paint inside (exterior to be painted in April). The home features a large master bedroom with attached 3/4 bathroom plus 2 additional spacious bedrooms. All bedrooms features tons of closet space and lots of natural light. The third bedroom is wired as a media room. The large kitchen also has tons of storage including washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher and cooktop/oven. The home features beautiful drought tolerant landscaping in front. The backyard features large patio and grassy areas along with an avocado, apricot and macadamia nut trees. There is a 2 car detached car with workbench and auto opener. Plus, an extra long driveway that can park up to 5 cars easily. The home is located on low-traffic street close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Hurry and schedule a showing on this great Craftsman home, it will lease quickly!