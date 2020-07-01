3819 Hackett Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled Home in Prime Long Beach Location! - Located just blocks from Cal State Long Beach and El Dorado Park, this beautifully remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated to include a stunning gourmet kitchen with a large, open floor plan that features a breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets, stone counters, a farm sink and comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The kitchen connects to a spacious formal dining area that has great natural lighting with 2 large window, and is attached to the large main living area. Both rooms have recessed LED lighting, ebony stained hardwood floors and blinds at each window. The main hallway connects both bedrooms with the bathroom, and the large linen closet. The large rear yard has a patio and a huge lawn area. Pets are considered and the home is available for immediate occupancy.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



