Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

3819 Hackett Ave.

3819 Hackett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Hackett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Home in Prime Long Beach Location! - Located just blocks from Cal State Long Beach and El Dorado Park, this beautifully remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated to include a stunning gourmet kitchen with a large, open floor plan that features a breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets, stone counters, a farm sink and comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The kitchen connects to a spacious formal dining area that has great natural lighting with 2 large window, and is attached to the large main living area. Both rooms have recessed LED lighting, ebony stained hardwood floors and blinds at each window. The main hallway connects both bedrooms with the bathroom, and the large linen closet. The large rear yard has a patio and a huge lawn area. Pets are considered and the home is available for immediate occupancy.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5411670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Hackett Ave. have any available units?
3819 Hackett Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Hackett Ave. have?
Some of 3819 Hackett Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Hackett Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Hackett Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Hackett Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Hackett Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Hackett Ave. offer parking?
No, 3819 Hackett Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Hackett Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 Hackett Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Hackett Ave. have a pool?
No, 3819 Hackett Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Hackett Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3819 Hackett Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Hackett Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Hackett Ave. has units with dishwashers.

