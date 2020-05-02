All apartments in Long Beach
3802 Stevely Ave.

3802 Stevely Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3802 Stevely Ave. Available 03/16/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom House Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Talk about picture perfect! This home features original hardwood flooring throughout as well as a kitchen that has a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans, one has a walk-in closet, as well as fresh paint and blinds. The backyard is spectacular and has a large above-ground deck as well as a green backyard with plenty of room to play or relax in. A quiet nursery is behind the house. Home comes with a two-car garage that has a laundry area. Gardener included. Make this house your home!

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built:
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Stevely Ave. have any available units?
3802 Stevely Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Stevely Ave. have?
Some of 3802 Stevely Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Stevely Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Stevely Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Stevely Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Stevely Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3802 Stevely Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Stevely Ave. offers parking.
Does 3802 Stevely Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Stevely Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Stevely Ave. have a pool?
No, 3802 Stevely Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Stevely Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3802 Stevely Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Stevely Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Stevely Ave. has units with dishwashers.
