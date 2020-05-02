Amenities
3802 Stevely Ave. Available 03/16/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom House Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Talk about picture perfect! This home features original hardwood flooring throughout as well as a kitchen that has a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans, one has a walk-in closet, as well as fresh paint and blinds. The backyard is spectacular and has a large above-ground deck as well as a green backyard with plenty of room to play or relax in. A quiet nursery is behind the house. Home comes with a two-car garage that has a laundry area. Gardener included. Make this house your home!
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built:
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5589487)