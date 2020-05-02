Amenities

3802 Stevely Ave. Available 03/16/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom House Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Talk about picture perfect! This home features original hardwood flooring throughout as well as a kitchen that has a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans, one has a walk-in closet, as well as fresh paint and blinds. The backyard is spectacular and has a large above-ground deck as well as a green backyard with plenty of room to play or relax in. A quiet nursery is behind the house. Home comes with a two-car garage that has a laundry area. Gardener included. Make this house your home!



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built:

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood

Yard: Front and Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



No Pets Allowed



