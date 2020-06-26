All apartments in Long Beach
3729 5th Street E
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

3729 5th Street E

3729 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3729 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful & bright 2 Bedroom/2Bath property in Belmont Heights. This Historic Craftsman home includes maple kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large living room/dining room, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, lots of closet space, large windows, carpet in bedroom. Large storage space. Rear yard, Washer/Dryer hook-up. Pet's ok! 2 car Parking. This property is on the rear of the property and is private and very quiet. Near Fremont Elementary School, cafes and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 5th Street E have any available units?
3729 5th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 5th Street E have?
Some of 3729 5th Street E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 5th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
3729 5th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 5th Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 5th Street E is pet friendly.
Does 3729 5th Street E offer parking?
Yes, 3729 5th Street E offers parking.
Does 3729 5th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 5th Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 5th Street E have a pool?
No, 3729 5th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 3729 5th Street E have accessible units?
No, 3729 5th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 5th Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 5th Street E has units with dishwashers.
