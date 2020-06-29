All apartments in Long Beach
Location

3710 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2bdrm, 1ba bungalow,Cal Heights. Pics avail - Property Id: 83384

Adorable inside & out vintage 1940 single family home. New paint inside & out. Easy maintenance front & back yard hardscaped patio. Small 1 car garage or workshop. Remodeled kitchen, appliances included, breakfast nook, formal dining rm, living rm w/ fireplace, separate laundry rm w/ w&d, original & well preserved aqua & yellow tiled ba rm, its amazing with shower/tub combo. Central air & heat, security system, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, bedrms w/old fashioned walkin closets and pocket doors. A block or two from grammar & middle schools, & walkable shopable Atlantic Ave in Bixby Knolls w/ many restaurants. Neighborhood is historic w/ many 1 of a kind custom homes of the era. A lovely area to live and much sought after. Will email inside pic if UR serious/interested. Apply now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83384p
Property Id 83384

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5181152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
3710 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 3710 Myrtle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Myrtle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3710 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 3710 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 Myrtle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 3710 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 3710 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.

