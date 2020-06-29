3710 Myrtle Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2bdrm, 1ba bungalow,Cal Heights. Pics avail - Property Id: 83384



Adorable inside & out vintage 1940 single family home. New paint inside & out. Easy maintenance front & back yard hardscaped patio. Small 1 car garage or workshop. Remodeled kitchen, appliances included, breakfast nook, formal dining rm, living rm w/ fireplace, separate laundry rm w/ w&d, original & well preserved aqua & yellow tiled ba rm, its amazing with shower/tub combo. Central air & heat, security system, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, bedrms w/old fashioned walkin closets and pocket doors. A block or two from grammar & middle schools, & walkable shopable Atlantic Ave in Bixby Knolls w/ many restaurants. Neighborhood is historic w/ many 1 of a kind custom homes of the era. A lovely area to live and much sought after. Will email inside pic if UR serious/interested. Apply now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83384p

Property Id 83384



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5181152)