/
Long Beach, CA
/
3703 Olive Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM

3703 Olive Avenue

3703 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
On a beautiful tree lined street in Long Beach’s Historic California Heights Neighborhood. Built in 1939 this charming spanish style influenced 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom has been tastefully restored preserving all its periodic elements. Newly resurfaced oak hardwood floors, floor heaters, A/C unit, original molding, open living room, dining room, walk-in closet in bedroom, ceiling fans, preserved built-in cabinets, gas stove, new refrigerator, washer/dryer, 1 car garage w/ driveway and plenty of storage. A plethora of light throughout the home. Grassy knoll in the front yard and cozy backyard for entertaining guests. Walking distance to Bixby's Knolls trendy shopping, dining and nightlife. Steelcraft, Steelhead coffee, Blackbird Cafe, HiroNori Craft Ramen, Willmore Wine Bar are only a few of many worth mentioning. Take part of the festivities that Uptown’s First Fridays has to offer. Great community for family and friends. Ready for immediate Move-In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Olive Avenue have any available units?
3703 Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Olive Avenue have?
Some of 3703 Olive Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3703 Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 3703 Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 Olive Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 3703 Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3703 Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
