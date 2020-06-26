3703 Olive Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

On a beautiful tree lined street in Long Beach’s Historic California Heights Neighborhood. Built in 1939 this charming spanish style influenced 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom has been tastefully restored preserving all its periodic elements. Newly resurfaced oak hardwood floors, floor heaters, A/C unit, original molding, open living room, dining room, walk-in closet in bedroom, ceiling fans, preserved built-in cabinets, gas stove, new refrigerator, washer/dryer, 1 car garage w/ driveway and plenty of storage. A plethora of light throughout the home. Grassy knoll in the front yard and cozy backyard for entertaining guests. Walking distance to Bixby's Knolls trendy shopping, dining and nightlife. Steelcraft, Steelhead coffee, Blackbird Cafe, HiroNori Craft Ramen, Willmore Wine Bar are only a few of many worth mentioning. Take part of the festivities that Uptown’s First Fridays has to offer. Great community for family and friends. Ready for immediate Move-In.