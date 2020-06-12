3665 Country Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled townhome style condo in the prestigious gated community of country club gardens.

This 2 bed/2 bath home is right next to the park and is located next to the Virginia Country club in Bixby Knolls, very affluent community with million dollar homes surrounding it. This townhome is all remodeled and is 2 levels with an attached garage. There's a third room that can be used as a bedroom or office and has a very open floor plan and comes with high end appliances. The condo faces the gorgeous community pool and has more than 1 patio so you can enjoy the gorgeous view and the serene surroundings. Located only 1 block to Cerritos Park and Los Cerritos Elementary School.