Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

3665 Country Club Drive

3665 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled townhome style condo in the prestigious gated community of country club gardens.
This 2 bed/2 bath home is right next to the park and is located next to the Virginia Country club in Bixby Knolls, very affluent community with million dollar homes surrounding it. This townhome is all remodeled and is 2 levels with an attached garage. There's a third room that can be used as a bedroom or office and has a very open floor plan and comes with high end appliances. The condo faces the gorgeous community pool and has more than 1 patio so you can enjoy the gorgeous view and the serene surroundings. Located only 1 block to Cerritos Park and Los Cerritos Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Country Club Drive have any available units?
3665 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3665 Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3665 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3665 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3665 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3665 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3665 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 3665 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3665 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

