363 Newport Ave Unit #121

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious Condo in Belmont Heights WITH Parking - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has Pergo Floors throughout with New Carpet in the Bedroom and Fresh Paint throughout.

Kitchen offers Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Plenty of Cabinets and Separate Dining Area.

Large closet in Hallway and Bedroom. Patio area with Storage Bin, just beyond Sliding doors NO PETS!

Bonus Features: 1 Parking Space, On-site Laundry on 1st Floor, Community Pool

Utilities: Owner Pays Water & Trash

Tenant pays Electric Only

X-Streets: Newport Ave & Vista



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899351)