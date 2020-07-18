All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

363 Newport Ave Unit #121

363 Newport Avenue · (562) 621-1235 ext. 305
Location

363 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious Condo in Belmont Heights WITH Parking - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has Pergo Floors throughout with New Carpet in the Bedroom and Fresh Paint throughout.
Kitchen offers Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Plenty of Cabinets and Separate Dining Area.
Large closet in Hallway and Bedroom. Patio area with Storage Bin, just beyond Sliding doors NO PETS!
Bonus Features: 1 Parking Space, On-site Laundry on 1st Floor, Community Pool
Utilities: Owner Pays Water & Trash
Tenant pays Electric Only
X-Streets: Newport Ave & Vista

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 have any available units?
363 Newport Ave Unit #121 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 have?
Some of 363 Newport Ave Unit #121's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 currently offering any rent specials?
363 Newport Ave Unit #121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 pet-friendly?
No, 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 offer parking?
Yes, 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 offers parking.
Does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 have a pool?
Yes, 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 has a pool.
Does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 have accessible units?
No, 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Newport Ave Unit #121 has units with dishwashers.
