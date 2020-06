Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed /2 bath home thats been totally remodeled (new kitchen, new bathrooms, new floors, new windows) on a great street and really nice neighborhood in bixby knolls near the Virginia Country Club. There are 2 homes on 1 lot and the owner lives in the back home and the front home is being rented. Great landlord and alot of privacy with it's own large covered patio. Street parking only and there's plenty of parking. Owner wants no pets