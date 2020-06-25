All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 360 Gladys Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
360 Gladys Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:00 PM

360 Gladys Avenue

360 Gladys Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

360 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully upgraded 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo now leasing! The unit has been updated with hardwood flooring throughout, with a large open living room and nicely sized bedrooms. The kitchen features ample cabinets and comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher. The unit also includes a private 1 car garage, gated entry and some utilities paid.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Gladys Avenue have any available units?
360 Gladys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Gladys Avenue have?
Some of 360 Gladys Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Gladys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 Gladys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Gladys Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Gladys Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 360 Gladys Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 Gladys Avenue offers parking.
Does 360 Gladys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Gladys Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Gladys Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 Gladys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 Gladys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 Gladys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Gladys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Gladys Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine