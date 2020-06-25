360 Gladys Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Wonderfully upgraded 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo now leasing! The unit has been updated with hardwood flooring throughout, with a large open living room and nicely sized bedrooms. The kitchen features ample cabinets and comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher. The unit also includes a private 1 car garage, gated entry and some utilities paid.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

