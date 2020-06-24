3524 E 2nd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEACH STYLE HOME!!!! - Property Id: 105893



Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style 3 bedrooms with 2 and quarter bathrooms, around 1600 sqft, townhome in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."

- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;

- modern kitchen with designer quartz countertops brand new stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator and a lot of cabinets space;

- new wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;

- three bright and spacious bedrooms with fancy ceiling fans;

- walk-in closet/two huge double closet mirror doors plus a very large deep coat/storage room;

- closed garage;

- nice front porch.

New ownership and 100% hands-on management! Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches. Pets gladly accepted. DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG

