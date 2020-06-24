All apartments in Long Beach
3524 E 2nd

3524 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3524 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEACH STYLE HOME!!!! - Property Id: 105893

Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style 3 bedrooms with 2 and quarter bathrooms, around 1600 sqft, townhome in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."
- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;
- modern kitchen with designer quartz countertops brand new stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator and a lot of cabinets space;
- new wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;
- three bright and spacious bedrooms with fancy ceiling fans;
- walk-in closet/two huge double closet mirror doors plus a very large deep coat/storage room;
- closed garage;
- nice front porch.
New ownership and 100% hands-on management! Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches. Pets gladly accepted. DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG
Call IRINA @ 714.726.9307
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105893
Property Id 105893

(RLNE4767439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 E 2nd have any available units?
3524 E 2nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 E 2nd have?
Some of 3524 E 2nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 E 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
3524 E 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 E 2nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 E 2nd is pet friendly.
Does 3524 E 2nd offer parking?
Yes, 3524 E 2nd offers parking.
Does 3524 E 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 E 2nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 E 2nd have a pool?
No, 3524 E 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 3524 E 2nd have accessible units?
No, 3524 E 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 E 2nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 E 2nd has units with dishwashers.
