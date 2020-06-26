All apartments in Long Beach
351 Newport Avenue
351 Newport Avenue

351 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

351 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Craftsman in the Belmont Heights area with 2 Large Bedrooms Each with Walk-In Closets, and a Large Stunning Remodeled Bathroom. With approximately 1,250SqFt of Living Space this beautiful Unit is Located on a Corner Lot so there is a ton of Natural Light! Features include Hardwood Floors Throughout, a Living Room and Formal Dining Room area with a beautiful built-in Hutch. The Kitchen has been remodeled and Includes a Stainless Steel Fridge, Oven, and Dishwasher, Custom Cabinets and Counter Tops. Off of the Kitchen is a Office Area or Space that could be used for a Den. This Unit also Includes a Large Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, a Shared Side Patio, Full Copper Plumbing, and a Private 1 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Newport Avenue have any available units?
351 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 351 Newport Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
351 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 351 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 351 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 351 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 351 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 351 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 351 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 351 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
