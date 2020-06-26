351 Newport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Craftsman in the Belmont Heights area with 2 Large Bedrooms Each with Walk-In Closets, and a Large Stunning Remodeled Bathroom. With approximately 1,250SqFt of Living Space this beautiful Unit is Located on a Corner Lot so there is a ton of Natural Light! Features include Hardwood Floors Throughout, a Living Room and Formal Dining Room area with a beautiful built-in Hutch. The Kitchen has been remodeled and Includes a Stainless Steel Fridge, Oven, and Dishwasher, Custom Cabinets and Counter Tops. Off of the Kitchen is a Office Area or Space that could be used for a Den. This Unit also Includes a Large Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, a Shared Side Patio, Full Copper Plumbing, and a Private 1 Car Garage.