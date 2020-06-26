Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Historic Bluff Heights Beauty - Located in Bluff Heights, this historic house is a real gem! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this home boasts nearly 1500 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The expansive living room comes with a wood burning fireplace. The grand sized dining room will fit a table of 12. There are 3 large bedrooms and one den. The kitchen comes with refrigerator and gas range. A washer and dryer are left for resident convenience. This home sits on a large lot with fenced yard. There is a 2 car garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 351 Coronado Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE5522294)