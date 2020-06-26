All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
351 Coronado
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

351 Coronado

351 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

351 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Historic Bluff Heights Beauty - Located in Bluff Heights, this historic house is a real gem! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this home boasts nearly 1500 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The expansive living room comes with a wood burning fireplace. The grand sized dining room will fit a table of 12. There are 3 large bedrooms and one den. The kitchen comes with refrigerator and gas range. A washer and dryer are left for resident convenience. This home sits on a large lot with fenced yard. There is a 2 car garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 351 Coronado Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5522294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Coronado have any available units?
351 Coronado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Coronado have?
Some of 351 Coronado's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
351 Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Coronado pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Coronado is pet friendly.
Does 351 Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 351 Coronado offers parking.
Does 351 Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Coronado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Coronado have a pool?
No, 351 Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 351 Coronado have accessible units?
No, 351 Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Coronado have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Coronado does not have units with dishwashers.

