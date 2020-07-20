All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

3479 Senasac Ave

3479 Senasac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3479 Senasac Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home has it all. Charm, character, great schools and an entertainers yard. This wonderful plaza home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 nicely updated bath. This home has a large kitchen with tons of counter space and new stainless steel appliances. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and heat, double paned windows, a charming fireplace in the living room with a wonderful custom window in the living room that opens outside bringing in an outside bar that looks into the living room . The outside living space is private and offering a wonderful lush green yard space, a large 7 man jacuzzi (less than 1 year old ), large outside storage unit, lime and avocado trees and a wonderful tree house that can grow with the tree! As a bonus the garage is completely finished off with an A/C which works as a bonus room

(RLNE4787366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

