3479 Senasac Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home has it all. Charm, character, great schools and an entertainers yard. This wonderful plaza home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 nicely updated bath. This home has a large kitchen with tons of counter space and new stainless steel appliances. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and heat, double paned windows, a charming fireplace in the living room with a wonderful custom window in the living room that opens outside bringing in an outside bar that looks into the living room . The outside living space is private and offering a wonderful lush green yard space, a large 7 man jacuzzi (less than 1 year old ), large outside storage unit, lime and avocado trees and a wonderful tree house that can grow with the tree! As a bonus the garage is completely finished off with an A/C which works as a bonus room



