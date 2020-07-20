3479 Senasac Ave

Amenities
This home has it all. Charm, character, great schools and an entertainers yard. This wonderful plaza home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 nicely updated bath. This home has a large kitchen with tons of counter space and new stainless steel appliances. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and heat, double paned windows, a charming fireplace in the living room with a wonderful custom window in the living room that opens outside bringing in an outside bar that looks into the living room . The outside living space is private and offering a wonderful lush green yard space, a large 7 man jacuzzi (less than 1 year old ), large outside storage unit, lime and avocado trees and a wonderful tree house that can grow with the tree! As a bonus the garage is completely finished off with an A/C which works as a bonus room
(RLNE4787366)