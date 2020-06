Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

3440 HATHAWAY #222 - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO AT THE PALMS



SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT

ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CONDO IN THE PALMS CONDOMINIUMS, LONG BEACH. THE PALMS IS A WELL MAINTAINED GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER, AND CLUB HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR PRIVATE EVENTS.

CENTRALLY LOCATED; CLOSE TO BEACH, RETAIL, DINING AND FREEWAYS.

THIS COZY ONE BEDROOM IS A LOWER UNIT AND FEATURES CARPET AND TILE FLOORING, PRIVATE BALCONY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, CARPORT PARKING SPACE PLUS ONE VISITOR PARKING SPACE, SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET IN THE LARGE BEDROOM KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FULL SIZE PANTRY, DISHWASHER AND STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR.



APPT. ONLY PLEASE CALL DORIS (562) 987-3239 OR SAL (562) 344-4285



NON SMOKING UNIT, NO PETS, NO CO-SIGNER

ONE YEAR LEASE



RENT: $1,950

DEPOSIT: $2,000

APPLICATION FEE $30.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3496077)