Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

3411 Walnut Ave

3411 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back on the market. Located in a very eclectic area, Bixby Knolls in Long Beach California! Yes ! This complete remodeled back unit duplex is in walking distance to shop stops, cafe, restaurants, and the laundry mat is literally right across the street! This 2 beds 1 full bath unit comes with a brand new range, a cute refrigerator to fit. Up graded kitchen and brand new laminate floor all around on the first level. Brand New carpet starts at the stare case all the way up to the second floor to cozy up both bedrooms. Full Bathroom is fully up graded with new sink, toilet and tub. 2 compact car garage so you don't have to stress finding parking on the street. This nice neighborhood is very safe and quiet with beautiful small park across the street to play and have a picnic if you wish. Make this place your home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Walnut Ave have any available units?
3411 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 3411 Walnut Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Walnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3411 Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Walnut Ave offers parking.
Does 3411 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 3411 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 3411 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

