3411 Walnut Ave

Back on the market. Located in a very eclectic area, Bixby Knolls in Long Beach California! Yes ! This complete remodeled back unit duplex is in walking distance to shop stops, cafe, restaurants, and the laundry mat is literally right across the street! This 2 beds 1 full bath unit comes with a brand new range, a cute refrigerator to fit. Up graded kitchen and brand new laminate floor all around on the first level. Brand New carpet starts at the stare case all the way up to the second floor to cozy up both bedrooms. Full Bathroom is fully up graded with new sink, toilet and tub. 2 compact car garage so you don't have to stress finding parking on the street. This nice neighborhood is very safe and quiet with beautiful small park across the street to play and have a picnic if you wish. Make this place your home !