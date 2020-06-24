Rent Calculator
335 Coronado Ave
335 Coronado Ave
335 Coronado Avenue
·
Location
335 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath, clean, carport has storage in cupboard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 Coronado Ave have any available units?
335 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 335 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 335 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 335 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
335 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Coronado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 335 Coronado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 335 Coronado Ave offers parking.
Does 335 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 335 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 335 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 335 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Coronado Ave has units with dishwashers.
