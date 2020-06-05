335 Bay Shore Avenue

Amenities

Charming Water View Home for Lease Features 3 Bedrooms, 1 ½ Bathrooms, Beautiful Bay Views and Nice Ocean Breezes. This Home Features Hardwood Floors throughout, Colonial Style Fireplace in the Living Room with a Brick Hearth, French Windows with Plantation Shutters, Kitchen with Vintage Wedgewood Gas Stove, and a Walk-In Pantry. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms with Big Closets a Full Bath with Antique Tiling on Counter, Upstairs Hallways with Built-In Linen Cabinet, Storage Drawers and a Shelf. Additional Features Include a 2-Car Garage with Washer & Dryer Connection, Double Sink, and a Rear Yard with Mature Trees. Boat Dock is NOT included in the lease.