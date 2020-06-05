All apartments in Long Beach
335 Bay Shore Avenue

335 Bay Shore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

335 Bay Shore Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Water View Home for Lease Features 3 Bedrooms, 1 ½ Bathrooms, Beautiful Bay Views and Nice Ocean Breezes. This Home Features Hardwood Floors throughout, Colonial Style Fireplace in the Living Room with a Brick Hearth, French Windows with Plantation Shutters, Kitchen with Vintage Wedgewood Gas Stove, and a Walk-In Pantry. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms with Big Closets a Full Bath with Antique Tiling on Counter, Upstairs Hallways with Built-In Linen Cabinet, Storage Drawers and a Shelf. Additional Features Include a 2-Car Garage with Washer & Dryer Connection, Double Sink, and a Rear Yard with Mature Trees. Boat Dock is NOT included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Bay Shore Avenue have any available units?
335 Bay Shore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Bay Shore Avenue have?
Some of 335 Bay Shore Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Bay Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 Bay Shore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Bay Shore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 Bay Shore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 335 Bay Shore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 335 Bay Shore Avenue offers parking.
Does 335 Bay Shore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Bay Shore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Bay Shore Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 Bay Shore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 Bay Shore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 Bay Shore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Bay Shore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Bay Shore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
