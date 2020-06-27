All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

333 Newport Avenue

333 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous completely remodeled top floor, corner unit with lots of windows, in a mid-century building located in the sought after Belmont Heights neighborhood! featuring beautiful wood laminate flooring, dining area, tankless water heater, and new dual pane window in master bedroom. Remodeled kitchen features, soft close kitchen cabinets, Lazy Susan, farmhouse sink, dishwasher, built in microwave and natural stone counter tops and glass tile backslash. Spacious bathroom features marble counter top and flooring and a separate shower and tub. Condo also includes 1 parking spot and storage space in the secure parking garage. Close proximity to independent Long Beach shops and dining. This beautiful condo is nestled on a tree line street between craftsman homes and just blocks away from the beach. Community Laundry room and pool. Small dog under 15 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Newport Avenue have any available units?
333 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 333 Newport Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 333 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Newport Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 333 Newport Avenue has a pool.
Does 333 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
