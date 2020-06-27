333 Newport Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous completely remodeled top floor, corner unit with lots of windows, in a mid-century building located in the sought after Belmont Heights neighborhood! featuring beautiful wood laminate flooring, dining area, tankless water heater, and new dual pane window in master bedroom. Remodeled kitchen features, soft close kitchen cabinets, Lazy Susan, farmhouse sink, dishwasher, built in microwave and natural stone counter tops and glass tile backslash. Spacious bathroom features marble counter top and flooring and a separate shower and tub. Condo also includes 1 parking spot and storage space in the secure parking garage. Close proximity to independent Long Beach shops and dining. This beautiful condo is nestled on a tree line street between craftsman homes and just blocks away from the beach. Community Laundry room and pool. Small dog under 15 lbs considered.