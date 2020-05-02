All apartments in Long Beach
3329 Ocana Ave

Location

3329 Ocana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home 2bed-1bath, in great school district - Charming 1951 bungalow 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Long Beach. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout with an open living and dining area that get lot of morning light. Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator. This home's huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and taking in the sunshine. Detached two car garages with washer and dryer are also included. The home is in a great location. Awesome neighborhood. Within walking distance to Marshall middle school. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. 405 Fwy is close by.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Ocana Ave have any available units?
3329 Ocana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Ocana Ave have?
Some of 3329 Ocana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Ocana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Ocana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Ocana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Ocana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3329 Ocana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Ocana Ave offers parking.
Does 3329 Ocana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 Ocana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Ocana Ave have a pool?
No, 3329 Ocana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Ocana Ave have accessible units?
No, 3329 Ocana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Ocana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Ocana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

