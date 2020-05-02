3329 Ocana Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single family home 2bed-1bath, in great school district - Charming 1951 bungalow 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Long Beach. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout with an open living and dining area that get lot of morning light. Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator. This home's huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and taking in the sunshine. Detached two car garages with washer and dryer are also included. The home is in a great location. Awesome neighborhood. Within walking distance to Marshall middle school. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. 405 Fwy is close by.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527230)