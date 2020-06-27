Rent Calculator
330 East Cummings Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
330 East Cummings Lane
330 East Cummings Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
330 East Cummings Lane, Long Beach, CA 90805
Freeway Circle
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private residential area Central Heating and Air newly remodeled bathroom near all public transportation
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12456197
(RLNE5059559)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 East Cummings Lane have any available units?
330 East Cummings Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 330 East Cummings Lane have?
Some of 330 East Cummings Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 330 East Cummings Lane currently offering any rent specials?
330 East Cummings Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East Cummings Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 East Cummings Lane is pet friendly.
Does 330 East Cummings Lane offer parking?
No, 330 East Cummings Lane does not offer parking.
Does 330 East Cummings Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East Cummings Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East Cummings Lane have a pool?
No, 330 East Cummings Lane does not have a pool.
Does 330 East Cummings Lane have accessible units?
No, 330 East Cummings Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East Cummings Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East Cummings Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
